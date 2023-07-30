Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police investigating Saturday night fatal hit-and-run

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that left one person dead.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that left one person dead.

Details are limited at this time, but early reports indicate that authorities were dispatched to the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and South Veterans Parkway around 10:40 p.m. for a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the driver of the motorcycle dead on the scene. The other vehicle involved fled before police arrived.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Unit and names have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

