Sioux Falls VA receives 5-star CMS quality rating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System a 5-star rating.

This year was the first time CMS included VA facilities in their yearly Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

The facility was judged on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

Around 67% of VA hospitals included received either a 4 or 5-star rating, compared to only 41% of non-VA hospitals.

For more information, you can call the Sioux Falls VA Public Affairs Office at 605-585-3760.

