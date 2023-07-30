Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls VA receives 5-star CMS quality rating

This year was the first time CMS included VA facilities in their yearly Overall Hospital...
This year was the first time CMS included VA facilities in their yearly Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System a 5-star rating.

This year was the first time CMS included VA facilities in their yearly Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

The facility was judged on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

Around 67% of VA hospitals included received either a 4 or 5-star rating, compared to only 41% of non-VA hospitals.

For more information, you can call the Sioux Falls VA Public Affairs Office at 605-585-3760.

