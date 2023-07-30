VEGAS BOUND! Storm stun top seed Frisco to reach IFL Championship Game

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Outgoing head coach Kurtiss Riggs and quarterback Lorenzo Brown’s final game with the Sioux Falls Storm will, fittingly, be for the IFL Championship.

Should they help Sioux Falls win their 12th championship it may go down as the best and most unlikely title in the history of the franchise and their tenures.

The Storm’s wild run through the IFL Playoffs continued with yet another 20 point comeback, this time on the road in the Eastern Conference Championship at top seed Frisco, taking a one point lead with 12 seconds left on a Brown touchdown run and two point conversion pass to Donnie Corley Jr, and then sealing a 45-44 win with a Eugene Ford interception as time expired on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

Sioux Falls will play in their 15th league championship game next Saturday at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada, against the Bay Area Panthers who are led by last year’s Storm quarterback Dalton Sneed. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 PM with live television coverage on CBS Sports Network.

That the Storm will be playing for an IFL championship seemed like a pipe dream coming into the game and for much of the first half. The Fighters’ had a league-best 14-2 record and, just 28 days earlier, had ripped Sioux Falls 56-15. History appeared to be repeating itself as the Storm fell behind 27-7 late in the first half.

Starting with a field goal at the end of the half, Sioux Falls rattled off the game’s next 23 points unanswered, going back ahead early in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard Brown touchdown to Draysean Hudson.

The lead changed hands several more times during a tense fourth quarter with Frisco going ahead 44-37 following a Brown interception with 46 seconds left.

Starting at their own 12, Sioux Falls methodically marched down field, trying to burn off clock as they neared the goal line and force Frisco to burn up their final two timeouts, and capped the drive with a three yard touchdown run by Brown with 12 seconds left.

Riggs and the Storm elected to go for the two-point conversion and the lead rather than a tie. Brown rolled to his right in what seemed like a broken play, only to throw back across his body on a well designed play to Donnie Corley Jr for the conversion.

A good kickoff pinned the Fighters back to their own 14. Undreaz Lilly then sacked Frisco quarterback TJ Edwards for a four yard loss. Following a false start penalty and being forced to use their final timeout, Edwards heaved a hail mary to the endzone that was picked off by Eugene Ford as time expired.

Brown went 13-30 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 37 yards and three scores. Xavier Jackson and Draysean Hudson each had four receptions and a touchdown. The Storm defense sacked IFL MVP candidate TJ Edwards twice and picked him off three times.

