Vermillion police investigating Sunday morning stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Police Department is investigating after an early-morning stabbing led to a 47-year-old resident’s death.

Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning for a stabbing at a residence. When officers arrived they found the victim had died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification and an autopsy has been scheduled.

20-year-old Chezayia Liggins has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public at this time and no further information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.