Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vermillion police investigating Sunday morning stabbing

Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When...
Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When officers arrived they found the victim had died from his injuries.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Police Department is investigating after an early-morning stabbing led to a 47-year-old resident’s death.

Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning for a stabbing at a residence. When officers arrived they found the victim had died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification and an autopsy has been scheduled.

20-year-old Chezayia Liggins has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public at this time and no further information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
One dead in central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash
Victim of fatal Watertown workplace accident identified
Thursday’s announcement from Sanford’s CEO confirmed the deal is off.
What’s next for Sanford, Fairview after merger falls apart?
A Sioux Falls family got the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday when the Thunderbirds’...
Sioux Falls fireman honored as Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero
Sherri Keenan hopes that Thursday's search will help bring answers as to what happened to her...
Mother hopes to find closure after search in Morgan Bauer case

Latest News

Sioux Falls Airshow 2023
Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
This year was the first time CMS included VA facilities in their yearly Overall Hospital...
Sioux Falls VA receives 5-star CMS quality rating
Residents in Pierre will have one more chance to enjoy the summertime with their community at...
Pierre extends fire hydrant parties one more week
The annual Sioux Falls Airshow saw a great turnout on Saturday and the fun starts up again at...
Last chance to catch the Sioux Falls Airshow on Sunday