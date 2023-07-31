All-terrain wheelchair provides accessibility at state park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to an initiative launched by the Minnesota state legislature, access to state park trails for all has just taken another step forward.

Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minnesota, received one of eight Action Trackchairs. The battery-powered wheelchair can access more than eight miles of the park’s trails.

“Opportunities were pretty slim prior to the chair arriving, and now people can see a lot of the really neat features of the park using the chair,” said Chris Ingebretsen, state park manager.

Upon receiving the chair, park staff knew safety remained one of their top priorities, so testing it on the different trails was key.

Park staff says safety is always their top priority — before making the chair available to visitors, they tested it themselves.

“I’ve used it on a three-mile loop in the park, and it’s capable of going on slopes that are at twenty percent, which is more excessive than a typical ATV can run on, so I was a little apprehensive about it being used in places, but having used it now, it’s got a low center of gravity, and it’s a safe chair that operates.”

Staff says they are always working to create easier accessibility on trails for everyone, including ways to improve access to picnic and viewing areas.

Reservations for the trackchair begin Aug. 1.

