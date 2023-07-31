Arrest made in Sioux Falls gun-related assault involving a child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 49-year-old man has been arrested after firing a gun from his car at a woman and child in eastern Sioux Falls on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of E. 18th St.

A couple of neighbors in the area had a dispute, according to Sioux Falls police.

A 35-year-old woman was outside with her 5-year-old daughter, and a man pulled up in his car. Words were exchanged. The man pulled out a gun and threatened them.

As the man drove away, he fired back at the mother and girl.

There were no injuries. A couple more juveniles were inside as well.

The suspect — 49-year-old Uver Revolorio-Hernandez — was arrested for 2 counts of Aggravated Assault Domestic, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, DWI, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, Commit a Felony with a Firearm and various other minor charges.

