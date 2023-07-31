Avera Medical Minute
Brookings man arrested for strangling cats

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Brookings police received a report of a man who had strangled three cats.

Officers found and interviewed 33-year-old Cory Martison about the incident.

Martison admitted to “taking their lives by choking them,” according to the Brookings Police Department.

Martison was arrested for three counts of Cruelty to Animals (class 6 felony).

He was booked into the Brookings County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $1,000 cash bond.

