Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. (Source: courtesy Grand Ole Opry)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country singer Craig Morgan reenlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in hopes of encouraging others to enlist.

According to a news release, Morgan was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve on stage by U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn joined them on stage.

After the ceremony, Morgan returned to the microphone to perform his song “Soldier.”

Craig Morgan holds the American Flag after being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the...
Craig Morgan holds the American Flag after being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the Grand Ole Opry's live show on July 29.(Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographic | Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)

Morgan previously served in the Army for 17 years, with certifications including Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” Morgan said in a news release. “I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

Morgan plans to continue touring and releasing new music while serving in the Army Reserve.

The 59-year-old singer is known to frequently perform at military bases both in the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Morgan was awarded the USO Merit Award for his support.

Morgan began his music career in 2000. He is best known for his No. 1 single “That’s What I Love About Sunday” from 2004.

He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
Sioux Falls Airshow 2023
Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified
Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When...
Victim in Vermillion stabbing identified
Freeman, South Dakota has been home to the South Dakota Chislic festival for 7 years now, and...
The South Dakota Chislic Festival Returns

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Today wraps up a month-long campaign bringing awareness to domestic violence and the services...
Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign raises $54,000
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes...
San Francisco prosecutors lay out case against consultant in killing of Cash App’s Bob Lee
Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign raises $54,000
Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign raises $54,000