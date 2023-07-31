Avera Medical Minute
Dell Rapids clinches spot in State B Championship with win over host Redfield

Post 65 wins 8-5 to remain unbeaten in tournament
Defeat Redfield 8-5
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As they did the last time the State B Legion Baseball Tournament was played in Redfield, Dell Rapids Post 65 will play for the State Championship on Tuesday.

Dells scored three runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth to lift themselves to an 8-5 semifinal win over host Redfield on Friday night at the State B Legion Baseball Tournament to clinch a spot in the championship game on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

In other action Elk Point-Jefferson eliminated Salem-Montrose-Canova 5-3 and Tabor knocked out Clark/Willow Lake 13-1.

Monday’s State B Tournament action will start at 4:00 PM with an elimination game between Elk Point-Jefferson and Redfield. 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game Tabor will play Dell Rapids. Should Dell Rapids lose it would mean three one-loss teams would advance to Tuesday’s championship, scheduled to start at 1:00 PM.

