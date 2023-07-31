Avera Medical Minute
Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign raises $54,000

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of July, we’ve been doing our part to drive out domestic violence in our communities.

That includes helping organizations like the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

Today wraps up a month-long campaign bringing awareness to domestic violence and the services offered to victims.

A check for $25,000 was presented to the organization on Monday.

So far, the campaign raised $54,000.

“It is so important to us that the clients who seek help from us are not charged for those services, because it would be 1 more barrier to them receiving the help that they need, so that is what makes this event and this gift from Vern Eide Motorcars so incredibly important to what we are doing,” said Staci Kropuenske, development coordinator for Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

While the campaign is coming to a close, you can still support these efforts by making a donation. Just visit driveoutdv.com.

