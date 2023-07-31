Four winners wrap up month of July at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ryan Bickett scored the first Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Car victory of his career Saturday night at I-90 Speedway – but his 21st overall win at the track. Meantime, Cory Yeigh won in the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stocks, Duke Erickson got his first track win in the Reaves Buildings USRA B-Mods and Nick Brady was victorious in the USRA Hobby Stocks.

Bickett showed the way for all 20 laps of the sprint car feature, but it was close in the final laps as Lee Goos Jr. and John Lambertz challenged for the lead as they all raced through traffic. At the checkered, twelfth starting Goos was second with ninth starting Lambertz in third. Tyler Rabenberg raced from eleventh to take fourth just ahead of Koby Werkmeister.

Yeigh was the third different leader in the late model street stock feature and at the checkered it marked his fourth win of the year and career win 39 at the track – win number 26 in the class putting him in a tie for sixth most in the class history. JJ Zebell was second with Matt Steuerwald in third. Tracy Halouska and Colby Klaassen completed the top five.

Duke Erickson took the lead on the final lap of B-mod feature to score the first win of his career at I-90 Speedway. Dustin Johnson took over the lead on lap two and held it until the final lap then placed second. Derek VanVeldhuizen was third with Camden Myers in fourth and Dustin Kruse in fifth.

Nick Brady raced to the lead on lap ten of the hobby stock feature from the eleventh starting position. Brady would go from there to his second win of the season and fifteenth of his career. Tracy Halouska followed from twelfth to second. Landon Krohn was third from tenth with Josh Downs (filling in for Angela Downs) taking fourth with Jason Bradley in fifth.

I-90 Speedway is back in action this Saturday night with a full night of action with the RPM Race Series. The hobby stocks will also have their special King of the Hill event.

