Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: PUC pipeline hearing; Election verification; Noem staff turnover

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission begins its permit hearing for the Navigator CO2 pipeline. The hearing comes about seven weeks before the PUC’s hearing for the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office continues to examine the post-election audit process to comply with Senate Bill 160, which passed during this year’s legislative session. Rep. Kameron Nelson (D-Sioux Falls) joins us to discuss the conversations happening within that workgroup.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney stops by to break down his reporting on staff turnover within Gov. Noem’s administration and the effect it’s having on the relationship between lawmakers and the administration. The report sparked pushback from the Governor’s communications director.

The Attorney General’s Office is pressing a state senator to repay COVID relief funding, while Attorney General Marty Jackley discusses law enforcement preparations ahead of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Gov. Noem unveils a new partnership for South Dakota’s “Freedom Works Here” workforce recruitment campaign.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Sioux Falls police investigating Saturday night fatal hit-and-run
Sioux Falls Airshow 2023
Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When...
Vermillion police investigating Sunday morning stabbing
Freeman, South Dakota has been home to the South Dakota Chislic festival for 7 years now, and...
The South Dakota Chislic Festival Returns
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
One dead in central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash

Latest News

SDSU Alum Tucker Kraft at Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Tucker Kraft settling in with Packers
Harrisburg celebrates their 2023 State A Legion Baseball Championship
Harrisburg State Legion Championship Recap
Defeat Redfield 8-5
Dell Rapids clinches spot in State B Legion Championship
'Carson's Cause' holds car show at Luverne Drive-In