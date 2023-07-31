Mentoring Moment: Local professional shares passion for reading with kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether a child is just learning to read or is struggling with the basics, leaders at REACH Literacy say their volunteers are there to help area students increase their confidence.

One creative professional enjoys sharing her love for reading with the next generation.

Liz Stanton has been a mentor with REACH Literacy for two years and does not intend to stop anytime soon.

“This program is important to me because I feel like reading has contributed to me as a learner, as a writer and as a creative professional, said Stanton. “It’s exciting to see students gain confidence over the 10 weeks as they read and want to just foster an excitement for reading and others.”

From her own experience, Liz understands the importance that mentoring has on others.

“As a student, I was interested in architecture early on and had opportunities to shadow other architects who then helped me make decisions and further my career,” said Stanton.

She has a passion for reading and helping others advance their literacy skills.

“I was fortunate and grew up in a household where we read every night, and I think there’s a direct correlation between my success as a student and having that opportunity. I recognize that that’s not feasible for every household, and so contributing however I can to help other students do better through reading,” said Stanton.

Through a 10-week course, Liz chooses books to take turns reading with mentees over Zoom. As an architectural designer in Sioux Falls, Liz makes sure to find her time to mentor.

“There are times when the day is busy, and it seems like one more thing on the list of things to do, but at the end, I’m always feeling fulfilled and re-energized for the weekend,” said Stanton.

