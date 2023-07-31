Musician of the Month: Eric Beringer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eric Beringer’s love for two genres of music has been woven into one style he calls his own.

Blues music sparked his interest when he was growing up in Yankton and got to learn from the musicians.

He says blues appealed to his soul early on, but rock started to influence him shortly after.

“It incorporated a lot of those ideas, and then it kind of expands on those concepts,” Beringer said. “If it brings joy to people, it brings joy to me.”

Beringer looks to continue sharing that joy with audiences this summer and has details on locations he will be at through his Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.