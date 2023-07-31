Porterdale Police receive several tips on Morgan Bauer case after search

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although no new information has been released, authorities say they’ve received several tips related to the disappearance of Aberdeen native Morgan Bauer since the search of a property in Porterdale, Georgia, last week.

After 19-year-old Bauer moved to the Atlanta area in February of 2016 and vanished just two weeks later, her case had very few new developments for more than seven years.

That changed last week when Sgt. Michael Walden of the Porterdale Police Department confirmed that a search of a property at 2 South Broad Street in Porterdale was in relation to Bauer’s case.

On Monday, Walden wrote on the Porterdale Police Department’s Facebook page that the investigation is continuing, and the department has received several tips and information thanks to media coverage of the search.

“Porterdale Police Officers are continuing the investigation at 2 South Broad Street. Chief Cripps would like to thank the News Media and the Public for their support. We have had several tips and information coming into the department over the weekend as a result of this. Investigators are following up on these as the case continues developing. Investigators are in constant communication with our District Attorney and his Office. We request your cooperation and understanding regarding the sensitivity of the matter as we are actively working to gather evidence and pursue leads.”

When asked if this information meant another search of the property was being conducted, Porterdale Chief of Police Jason Cripps said no specific details could be given at this time.

Dakota News Now will continue to cover developments in Bauer’s case as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.