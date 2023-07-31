Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Porterdale Police receive several tips on Morgan Bauer case after search

(KSFY)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although no new information has been released, authorities say they’ve received several tips related to the disappearance of Aberdeen native Morgan Bauer since the search of a property in Porterdale, Georgia, last week.

After 19-year-old Bauer moved to the Atlanta area in February of 2016 and vanished just two weeks later, her case had very few new developments for more than seven years.

That changed last week when Sgt. Michael Walden of the Porterdale Police Department confirmed that a search of a property at 2 South Broad Street in Porterdale was in relation to Bauer’s case.

On Monday, Walden wrote on the Porterdale Police Department’s Facebook page that the investigation is continuing, and the department has received several tips and information thanks to media coverage of the search.

When asked if this information meant another search of the property was being conducted, Porterdale Chief of Police Jason Cripps said no specific details could be given at this time.

Dakota News Now will continue to cover developments in Bauer’s case as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
Sioux Falls Airshow 2023
Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified
Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When...
Vermillion police investigating Sunday morning stabbing
Freeman, South Dakota has been home to the South Dakota Chislic festival for 7 years now, and...
The South Dakota Chislic Festival Returns

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
Sioux Falls woman charged after crashing moped with a child in her lap
Sioux Falls man arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary & Intentional Damage
Brookings man arrested for strangling cats