Rain Ends, Warm Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some showers and thunderstorms that are moving through southern and central South Dakota this morning. Those will continue to slide south and east as the morning continues and slowly exit our region. After that, we’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the east to the low 90s out west.

Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head through the week. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow with the 90s returning for everyone by Wednesday. That warmer weather will continue through the second half of the week with low to mid 90s for highs around the region. Right now, it looks like most of this week should stay dry.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will drop and we’ll bring in a chance of rain, especially the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll keep those low to mid 80s for highs around early next week and keep a couple chances of rain in the forecast, too.

