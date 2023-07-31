Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rock Valley woman killed in motor vehicle accident

Authorities say high speed and alcohol may have been a factor in an accident that caused a Rock...
Authorities say high speed and alcohol may have been a factor in an accident that caused a Rock Valley woman to be ejected from a vehicle and killed after the driver lost control on a curve.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say high speed and alcohol may have been a factor in an accident that caused a Rock Valley woman to be ejected from a vehicle and killed after the driver lost control on a curve.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, Sioux County Communications received a report of a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of 300th Street and Filmore Avenue, northeast of Rock Valley, IA.

Kaleb DeBey, age 21, of Sioux City, IA, was driving a 2020 Audi A4 westbound on 300 Street. As De Bey approached Filmore Avenue, he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck a cement culvert and became airborne. Halee Bliek, age 35, of Rock Valley, a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and became trapped underneath it.

DeBey and Bliek were both transported by Rock Valley EMS to Hegg Medical Center. DeBey was treated for his injuries. Bliek was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The case remains under investigation.

This case was a joint investigation between the Iowa State Patrol, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rock Valley Police Department. Assistance was provided by the Rock Valley Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
Sioux Falls Airshow 2023
Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When...
Vermillion police investigating Sunday morning stabbing
Freeman, South Dakota has been home to the South Dakota Chislic festival for 7 years now, and...
The South Dakota Chislic Festival Returns
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified

Latest News

Arrest made in Sioux Falls gun-related assault involving a child
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them
SF Airshow takes flight after four years away
SF Airshow takes flight after four years away