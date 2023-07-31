SF Airshow takes flight after four years away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sky was the limit as the Sioux Falls Airshow returned after four years.

It was the first time the show welcomed back thousands of people to visit the base and its aircraft, reminding air show coordinators of the importance it serves the community.

“When we see so many people, I think it just reinforces that the community loves the air show, they want to be here, they want to be a part of it, they want to see what we have for them on the field,” said Chair of the Board of Directors for the Sioux Falls Airshow, Rick Tupper.

Performances from the South Dakota Air Guard and the Para-Commandos were just a few of the many highlights of the day. People also climbed aboard aircraft and talked one-on-one with crew members. But even with over 30 displays, organizers say they’re always looking for new additions to the program.

“We always try to make it bigger and better every time we do an air show so showcase things we haven’t done in the past and then to improve on the processes and really get everybody involved with it,” Airshow Director Steve Schultz said.

But this fun-filled weekend wouldn’t be possible without the men and women who gave their all and continue to serve our country.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to get out whether you’re a veteran or in the military just to be able to say thank you to them and you’re going to see them eye to eye and be able to chat with them and show your appreciation,” said Tupper.

Getting these planes up in the air takes a group of hardworking people, and the staff has already started planning for the next airshow.

