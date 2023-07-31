Sioux Falls man arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary & Intentional Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man entered a house with a knife and broke items and a window in central Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The incident happened a little after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of W 18th St.

A couple of men were inside a home and saw there was a man they did not know in the garage.

The man pulled out a knife and charged at them.

The men ran away, and the suspect ran inside the house. He went into the basement and started breaking things.

According to police, the suspect was in the basement for some time before the men heard glass break and the room become quiet. The suspect had broken a window and fled.

There was a short foot pursuit, and he was found nearby.

One of the victims was or is in a relationship with the suspect’s ex, which authorities believe is the connection.

The suspect — 25-year-old Henry Logan from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary and Intentional Damage and was placed on a parole hold.

