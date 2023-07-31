Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls woman charged after crashing moped with a child in her lap

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 24-year-old woman operating a moped with a 4-year-old in her lap lost control and crashed in eastern Sioux Falls on Friday.

The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of 18th and Sycamore.

A 24-year-old woman — Laura Arrowwood of Sioux Falls — was operating a moped with a 4-year-old child sitting in her lap.

The moped was switching lanes when it hit a patch of gravel, causing the woman to lose control.

Both individuals sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

They have since been released from the hospital.

Arrowwood was charged with Abuse/Cruelty to a Minor under 7, a Minor Riding on a Motorcycle Without a Helmet and Rider Interference with Control or View of Motorcycle Operator.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
Sioux Falls Airshow 2023
Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When...
Vermillion police investigating Sunday morning stabbing
Freeman, South Dakota has been home to the South Dakota Chislic festival for 7 years now, and...
The South Dakota Chislic Festival Returns
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
Sioux Falls man arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary & Intentional Damage
Brookings man arrested for strangling cats
Authorities say high speed and alcohol may have been a factor in an accident that caused a Rock...
Rock Valley woman killed in motor vehicle accident