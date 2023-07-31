Sioux Falls woman charged after crashing moped with a child in her lap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 24-year-old woman operating a moped with a 4-year-old in her lap lost control and crashed in eastern Sioux Falls on Friday.

The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of 18th and Sycamore.

A 24-year-old woman — Laura Arrowwood of Sioux Falls — was operating a moped with a 4-year-old child sitting in her lap.

The moped was switching lanes when it hit a patch of gravel, causing the woman to lose control.

Both individuals sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

They have since been released from the hospital.

Arrowwood was charged with Abuse/Cruelty to a Minor under 7, a Minor Riding on a Motorcycle Without a Helmet and Rider Interference with Control or View of Motorcycle Operator.

