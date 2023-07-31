Avera Medical Minute
Traffic stop leads to Storm Lake Police getting a new YumVee

The Storm Lake Police Department has a gotten an upgrade for it's "YumVee."
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Police Department has unveiled a new YumVee.

In a press release, Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole said a 2021 drug investigation that began with a traffic stop led to the seizure and forfeiture of a 2005 Hummer H2.

Officer Dulce Salinas with the YumVee. Officer Salinas was the one that made the initial...
Storm Lake Police have taken that vehicle from delivering drugs to delivering sweet treats for the community. The YumVee H2 is equipped with a mobile freezer for ice cream treats, the YumVee program has been especially effective in building relationships with Storm Lake children.

The vehicle will patrol Storm Lake as the new and improved “YumVee H2,″ replacing the 1992 military surplus HumVee that has been used for that purpose in recent years. The military vehicle will be retained as a utility vehicle by the department.

READ MORE: Ride along with Storm Lake Police in the ‘YumVee’ military vehicle

The new YumVee will be used primarily for the SLPD’s Community Engagement and Crime Prevention Strategy. That program focuses on forging connections with members of the community.

The new YumVee will be making appearances at the Night Out block parties on Aug. 1.

