Traffic stop leads to Storm Lake Police getting a new YumVee

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Police Department has unveiled a new YumVee.

In a press release, Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole said a 2021 drug investigation that began with a traffic stop led to the seizure and forfeiture of a 2005 Hummer H2.

Officer Dulce Salinas with the YumVee. Officer Salinas was the one that made the initial traffic stop in 2021 which led to a drug investigation and the eventual seizure of the 2005 Hummer H2. (Storm Lake PD)

Storm Lake Police have taken that vehicle from delivering drugs to delivering sweet treats for the community. The YumVee H2 is equipped with a mobile freezer for ice cream treats, the YumVee program has been especially effective in building relationships with Storm Lake children.

The vehicle will patrol Storm Lake as the new and improved “YumVee H2,″ replacing the 1992 military surplus HumVee that has been used for that purpose in recent years. The military vehicle will be retained as a utility vehicle by the department.

The new YumVee will be used primarily for the SLPD’s Community Engagement and Crime Prevention Strategy. That program focuses on forging connections with members of the community.

The new YumVee will be making appearances at the Night Out block parties on Aug. 1.

