Trust and culture help Harrisburg capture first State Legion Championship

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The growth in Harrisburg and the numbers within their legion baseball program forced them to field two teams this season for the first time.

The development of Post 45′s program was shown yesterday when they won their first ever State A Legion Championship.

And its hard to imagine a better way to make history than the way they did, with their “Gold” squad coming from behind to beat Brookings 3-2 in the championship game on Coen Cook’s walkoff single in the bottom of the 7th.

Harrisburg has had plenty of great teams before, most recently in 2021 when they featured Division One athletes Will Simmons and Chase Mason. Though significantly younger than that group, the culture that has been built up in Harrisburg over the years made this the team to finally put the program over the top.

Post 45 has a quick turnaround after yesterday’s win as they head to the Central Plains Regional which starts on Wednesday in Rapid City. They’ll face Minnesota State Legion champion St. Michael at 4:00 PM.

