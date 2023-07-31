Avera Medical Minute
Trust and culture help Harrisburg capture first State Legion Championship

Post 45 will face Minnesota State Champion St. Michael in Central Plains Regional in Rapid City on Wednesday
Post 45 wins first ever title
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The growth in Harrisburg and the numbers within their legion baseball program forced them to field two teams this season for the first time.

The development of Post 45′s program was shown yesterday when they won their first ever State A Legion Championship.

And its hard to imagine a better way to make history than the way they did, with their “Gold” squad coming from behind to beat Brookings 3-2 in the championship game on Coen Cook’s walkoff single in the bottom of the 7th.

Harrisburg has had plenty of great teams before, most recently in 2021 when they featured Division One athletes Will Simmons and Chase Mason. Though significantly younger than that group, the culture that has been built up in Harrisburg over the years made this the team to finally put the program over the top.

Post 45 has a quick turnaround after yesterday’s win as they head to the Central Plains Regional which starts on Wednesday in Rapid City. They’ll face Minnesota State Legion champion St. Michael at 4:00 PM.

