Tucker Kraft settling in with Packers

Timber Lake native and SDSU alum in first NFL Training Camp
SDSU alum and Timber Lake native begins first NFL Training Camp
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, WI (Dakota News Now) - A year ago Tucker Kraft was heading into fall camp at South Dakota State as one of the top NFL Draft prospects in the FCS.

A National Championship and third round selection by the Green Bay Packers later and it’s time for the Timber Lake native to prove he can fulfill that potential.

As training camp got underway this past week in Green Bay the same can of course be said for a lot of the Packers offense with Jordan Love finally getting a chance to start at quarterback and Tucker facing competition at his own tight end position from fellow rookie and second round pick Luke Musgrave.

After offseason OTA’s and workouts with the Packers Tucker isn’t starting from scratch, and each practice at training camp gives him a chance to drill down and fine tune.

You can see Tucker make his Packers preseason debut on the Dakota News Now Family of Networks. Packers games will be carried on KDLT and the CW starting August 11th at Cincinnati.

