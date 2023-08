SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vishnu Bunny is offering a way to enjoy art while helping the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Cassondra Holland, Mike and a furry friend visited Dakota News Now to talk about an art show happening Friday night.

The show will be on Aug. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Vishnu Bunny at 202 S Phillips Ave in Sioux Falls.

