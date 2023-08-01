‘Back to School Bash’ offering resources for families

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s August 1, and that means back-to-school time is right around the corner.

Tea Play Place is hosting a Back to School Bash.

It’s a great way to access all of the resources needed for going back to school.

There will be snacks and multiple vendors including speech therapists and activities for the kids.

“It’s just important for the community to come and have a one-stop shop. I know it’s hard to call various locations or various resources and constantly get a voicemail, so you can just come and talk and get the resources you need,” said owner Beth Hintz.

The Back to School Bash is happening Aug. 19 at Tea Play Place at 910 N. Main Ave. Suite 105 in Tea.

There will be door prizes for the first 20 families.

