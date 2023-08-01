Avera Medical Minute
Capital Area United Way kicks off campaign with Day of Caring

Capital Area United Way began this year’s campaign with 73 volunteers completing more than 150...
Capital Area United Way began this year’s campaign with 73 volunteers completing more than 150 hours of community service for Day of Caring.(Capital Area United Way)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Capital Area United Way launched this year’s campaign with 73 volunteers completing more than 150 hours of community service for the Day of Caring.

On Saturday, volunteers helped at several area nonprofits.

Sponsors for the event include Anderson Dental, Beck Motor Company, Cathy Sonnenschein Properties, Delta Dental, First Dakota National Bank, Hermanson Endodontics, M&R Signs, and Swensen & Cowan Dental.

According to Nicole Gordon, president of Capital Area United Way, this year’s goal is to help 15 local nonprofits by raising $605,000.

“One of the great things about giving to Capital Area United Way is not only that you help several organizations, but 98 percent of your contribution stays in the local area.”

“Day of Caring is something that United Ways do throughout the country. The goal is to connect people with projects in the community. Hopefully, it begins to build relationships between people and nonprofits and grows volunteerism,” said Executive Director Holly Wade.

To make a donation to Capital Area United Way, visit capareaunitedway.org.

To volunteer for upcoming events, email director@capareaunitedway.org.

