Getting Toasty Again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will stay partly to mostly cloudy around the region for the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the east to the low 90s up north and out west. There’s a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up, especially across parts of northern and central South Dakota later this evening and tonight.

Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head through the week. Everyone should be back in the 90s for highs by Wednesday. That warmer weather will continue through the second half of the week with low to mid 90s for highs around the region. We’re also tracking the chance for some showers and storms for Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will drop and we’ll bring in a chance of rain throughout the entire weekend with better chances on Saturday and some isolated showers lingering for Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll keep those low to mid 80s for highs around early next week and keep a couple chances of rain in the forecast, too.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.