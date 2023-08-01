Leaders to discuss improving health care through AI

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the Greater Sioux Falls Young Professional Network Crossroad Summit happens in just a few weeks, AI and its role in health care will be among several topics at the event.

Each year, the summit draws professionals from all industries for a day of inspiration and learning.

Specialists from Sanford Health will be on hand to talk about the importance of embracing new artificial intelligence technology and how it impacts lives, professionally and personally.

“It’s changing the healthcare world quite quickly at this point, it’s here to stay. We need to embrace it and it’s changing. Look at keeping people healthy, versus fixing them after they’re sick,” said Sanford VP of Data Analytics Dough Nowak.

The Summit is Thursday, August 17th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Registration is now open.

