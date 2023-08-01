Lincoln Kienholz named National Boys HS Athlete of the Year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz has been named the National HS Boys Athlete of the Year by USA Today.

That’s a major honor for the former Governor who is now at Ohio State.

#3 helped his team make it 6 straight State 11-AA titles in football with a record-setting year and career. He threw for 46 scores and over 3,400 yards and became the state’s all-time leading passer in the process.

3 of those state titlles were with Lincoln at quarterback. He was also off the charts in basketball as the Govs 2nd all-time leading scorer and baseball where he led the team to it’s first-ever state title on the diamond.

Now he’s on to the Big Ten with the Buckeyes and making a positive first impression in Columbus with his athleticism. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says he has a very bright future in front of him.

