Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lincoln Kienholz named National Boys HS Athlete of the Year

Governor gets big-time honor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz has been named the National HS Boys Athlete of the Year by USA Today.

That’s a major honor for the former Governor who is now at Ohio State.

#3 helped his team make it 6 straight State 11-AA titles in football with a record-setting year and career. He threw for 46 scores and over 3,400 yards and became the state’s all-time leading passer in the process.

3 of those state titlles were with Lincoln at quarterback. He was also off the charts in basketball as the Govs 2nd all-time leading scorer and baseball where he led the team to it’s first-ever state title on the diamond.

Now he’s on to the Big Ten with the Buckeyes and making a positive first impression in Columbus with his athleticism. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says he has a very bright future in front of him.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified
Sioux Falls Airshow 2023
Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
Police were called around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning about a stabbing at a residence. When...
Victim in Vermillion stabbing identified
Brookings man arrested for strangling cats

Latest News

Athlete of the Week Eli Kokenge is the latest dominant Harrisburg pitcher
Eli Kokenge is the latest in dominant pitchers from Harrisburg
Sanford Futures golf at The Falls Monday
Sanford Futures Golf results from The Falls
Tabor and EPJ keep title hopes alive at State B Legion Baseball Tournament
Tabor and EPJ keep hopes alive at State B Legion Baseball Tournament
Chase Randall wins for 3rd time at Huset's Speedway Sunday night
Chase Randall picks up 3rd win at Huset’s with strong finish Sunday night