LIVE @ 2: Washington Pavilion announces lineup for new local performance series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion will share the full lineup and ticket on-sale date for the upcoming “Live & Local” series.

“Live & Local” is a new performance series created by the Washington Pavilion to showcase local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, artists and others.

Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Washington Pavilion’s Belbas Theater or Schulte Room.

The announcement will be live at 2 p.m.

