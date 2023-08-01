Monday Munchies: Cattitude Cat Café

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newest addition to the downtown Sioux Falls food scene is the cat’s meow.

By pairing with the Sioux Falls Humane Society, Cattitude has been able to introduce the community to cats in need.

The cats aren’t the only draw to Cattitude — the food is what keeps people coming back for more.

There is one thing that Cattitude holds most important when it comes to their food — freshness.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.