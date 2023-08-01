Pine Ridge woman selected by President Obama for Leaders USA program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota leader within the Friends of the Children organization has been selected as a member of the 2023 class of the U.S. Obama Leaders.

Tasha Fridia, Pejuta Cangleska Win (Sacred Medicine Circle Woman) is an enrolled member of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and is Kiowa, Caddo, and Hunka Oglala Lakota. She is the national director of Tribal Programs at Friends of the Children, which strives to provide children with a long-term, consistent relationship with a caring adult. Fridia leads the organization’s work in Indian Country, indigenizing the model and enhancing the two-generation approach through reclaiming tribal cultures and reconstituting extended kinship systems.

On Tuesday, Fridia was announced as one of the 2023 class members of the Obama Foundation’s Leaders USA Program.

The Obama Foundation Leaders USA program is a six-month leadership development program that seeks to inspire, empower, and connect emerging leaders across the country. Together, Leaders will accelerate positive and lasting change in their communities with a focus on strengthening institutions across sectors toward a more inclusive, participatory democracy.

Throughout the program, participants will have the opportunity to engage with President Obama, leadership coaches, subject matter experts, and each other to deepen their leadership practice. Upon successful completion of the program, the inaugural cohort of United States Obama Leaders will join the Obama Foundation Leadership Network.

According to Friends of the Children, Fridia lives in Porcupine, South Dakota on the Pine Ridge reservation. She obtained a BA from the University of Oklahoma, an MA in HR Development from Webster University and a Juris Doctorate with a certificate in American Indian Law from Oklahoma City University School of Law. As owner of Fridia Consulting, Tasha assists in policy development, code drafting, and lobbying for numerous tribes and organizations.

