Prickly predicament: porcupine caught in downtown Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department ran into an unexpected visitor in downtown Aberdeen overnight.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, a porcupine was roaming the streets past curfew. Officers were able to catch the porcupine and relocate it out of city limits.

This little guy decided it was too nice of a night to stay home. He we was out well past curfew downtown last night. Fortunately officers were able to help find his way home in a tree strip outside of town. Posted by Aberdeen, SD Police Department on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

According to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, porcupines can be found in the state, but typically west of the Missouri River.

