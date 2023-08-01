Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Futures Golf results from The Falls

Top Golfers from region competing in 2-day event
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford Futures Tour event brought some of the top high school and college players to Grand Falls Casino for 2 days of high level golf competition at The Falls.

Watertown’s Jake Olson is 3 shots off the lead after a 74. Anthony Nicolai and Joey Simonich each shot 1-under par 71′s in the boys high school division.

Olivia Braun has a 2-shot lead in the girls division after shooting a 79. Jayce Pugh is among three players at 81.

In the women’s college division Shannon McCormick is tied for the lead after a 74 with Shakira-Ann Kuys. Masy Mock is 3rd with a 77 and then come Reese Jansa and Lauren Tims at 78.

And in the men’s college division they played 36 holes Monday. Lucas Schaefbauer, Radley Mauney and Kendall Nicolai are tied at 4 under par 140. Luke Honner, who had a 65 in his second round and Nick LaMotte are at 3 under par.

All division play 18 more holes Tuesday.

