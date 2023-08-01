SDSU, USD see “no big deal” with athletes’ NIL money — for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that, for the first time, collegiate student-athletes could make their own money off their names, image, and likeness.

This opened all kinds of financial opportunities those athletes never had, and some college athletes at South Dakota’s two Div. I athletics programs have taken advantage.

Some profit from being faces and spokespeople for local local bars, restaurants, and car washes. Some have become their own “brand” of T-shirt, like South Dakota State basketball star Zeke Mayo, whose name has led to a fun play on mayonnaise that he cashes in. Some collect fees from sports camps with their names on them — that they manage or at least work.

The ruling also opened up a Pandora’s Box for schools that compete at the highest level, like nearby Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. Their administers are fighting in a virtual “Wild Wild West” arms race to lure top athletes from both the high school ranks and other schools.

University of Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa recently said one school in the South offered him $1.5 million dollars to transfer. He turned it down, but six-figure deals are now common.

South Dakota is not living in that sordid world. Not yet.

“It hasn’t been a big deal, other than it gives (athletes) a free chance to do some things that they probably should have been able to do for a little while,” South Dakota State athletics director Justin Sell told Dakota News Now.

Sell had just joined University of South Dakota senior associate A.D. Corey Jenkins — a last-minute replacement for A.D. David Herbster — in a forum at the Downtown Rotary Club meeting in Sioux Falls on Monday at the Holiday Inn City Centre.

Now in his 15th year at the helm, Sell has seen SDSU athletics go from a program limping through the growing pains of transition from Div. II, to one of the most successful Div. I “mid-major” schools in the nation, especially in the “major” sports.

And Sell is happy to see some of his athletes rake in compensation from area businesses who are hoping themselves to profit off the popularity of Jackrabbit superstars.

But they’re not hauling in life-changing Taulia Tagovaiola money. Sell said he doesn’t know how many SDSU athletes have accepted NIL compensation, but a majority of them have made less than $1,000, and he hasn’t heard of any “whopper” deals.

“Should they have the freedom to do it? Absolutely. Do I want to be involved in it or control it or to use it to maybe help get that better athlete? So far, we haven’t had to do that. I will say this — I always remain open-minded. You have to. Who knows where it’s going to go.”

Sell said his athletic staff is taxed with educating athletes about their money-making opportunities, including the rules and procedures required to accept offers. But that’s the extent the schools play.

Schools themselves cannot directly pay the athletes for their name, image and likeness. In South Dakota, that’s where the private businesses come in.

Another way collegiate athletes can be paid — including those blockbuster, life-changing deals — is through groups that pool funds from a wide swath of donors called “collectives.” These groups are not affiliated with the school.

Former SDSU football player Tucker Kraft reportedly turned down high six-figure money from collectives of several of the sport’s most prominent programs to come back and win a national title at SDSU. It paid off. He recently signed a 4-year deal worth $5.54 million dollars from the Green Bay Packers. His signing bonus is worth $1.27 million on its own.

“He understood he could get drafted in a really good spot out of South Dakota State,” Sell said of Kraft. “There’s a little risk if you go to Power Five X, Y, or Z school. Does the quarterback throw the ball to me? Do they have other tight ends? Am I going to be ‘the guy?’ And I think he evaluated a lot of that and I give him a lot of credit for thinking about the long-term. It wasn’t about a six-figure deal. This is about millions of dollars down the road.”

The Jacks did lose men’s basketball star Baylor Scheierman after his junior season in 2021-22. Scheierman, a Nebraska native, transferred to Creighton University in Omaha and was a key contributor to a Bluejays team that came within a basket of reaching the Final Four — NCAA men’s basketball’s holy grail.

Speculation was that Scheierman accepted heavy six-figure money to make the move.

Jenkins said he is not aware of any athlete that transferred from USD because of an NIL deal. For other reasons, yes.

“It’s because they want to live back closer to home, or they feel like they might have the opportunity to get more playing time somewhere else,” Jenkins said. “The NIL piece of it, it hasn’t quite gripped us the way that you read about how it has at Power Five institutions. Some of those things are unicorn situations.”

Jenkins then referred to the $1.5 million Tagovaiola offer, which likely came from a “collective.” These collectives, while composing of donors that give money to schools and their athletics programs, are not connected with the school. Their pooled money can go to athletes in any sport they want to funnel it, or even multiple sports.

Over 92 percent of the over 120 collectives that currently exist are groups that are funding Power Five athletics teams. At the forum, Sell joked that Texas, Texas A&M, and Miami have the most powerful collectives, and all three football programs “stunk it up” this past season.

There are no “collectives” that have been established by boosters at either USD or SDSU to pool money to attract athletes. Not yet, at least. Sell said he knows of several groups of Jackrabbit boosters who have expressed interest in forming a “collective.” He is not sure if or when those third-party groups will come to fruition, and those groups do not have to inform SDSU of their formations.

Some states like Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma have already formed laws that allow schools to work with collectives. Sell hopes it doesn’t come to that in South Dakota. There are murmurs the federal government will step in an force all states to allow relationships between schools and their collectives, so every school has the opportunity to directly raise NIL money to lure students.

“I would prefer to not have to do one,” Sell said of collectives happening in South Dakota. “What I do like is several of our groups are looking at (funding) all sports, so it’s not just football or just men’s basketball or just women’s basketball. I think where the collective (idea) gets into a little bit of trouble for all of us is when you talk abut Title IX or gender equity and equality. When you look at some of the numbers (of other schools’ collectives), they sway directly to some of the men’s sports, so how are you handling that opportunity.

“Its marketing, it’s third party. We’re not controlling it. So, technically, we don’t have anything to do with it. But it still doesn’t feel right. You want to feel like all of your student athletes are getting all of the same opportunities.”

For the moment, Sell’s vision of a possible collective that SDSU would run — if law ever allows it — would be more to pool resources to convince athletes to stay at SDSU instead of take the kind of money Scheierman allegedly took at Creighton. He knows that, likely, a potential SDSU collective will never be able to offer gawdy six-figure money, but it could put something on the table that entices the athlete to stay.

Tucker stayed at SDSU, and he didn’t need NIL money.

And that goes back to what both Sell and Jenkins said was the focal point of marketing for their schools to prospective athletes.

“We’re selling the full experience, right,” Jenkins said. “It’s not just the competition aspect. It’s come get a great education. Come be at a place where the fan base and the staff and the community and the city are going to support you every day.”

