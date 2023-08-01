Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Fair prepares for 84th year

(Dakota news now)
By Karlee Phillips
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair is a Sioux Falls tradition that has been around for 84 years and is the largest fair in South Dakota.

“Come out several times, take advantage of it. We do have free concerts with admission of $10, and we also have a couple of paid concerts as well,” said Scott Wick, Sioux Empire Fair president.

The event brings in around 250,000 people every year, so it is no surprise it takes a lot of careful planning.

“We’re planning a year in advance when you’re looking at the grand stand acts and other entertainment that is on the grounds,” said Wick. “A lot of very popular acts will get booked for multiple years.”

While entertainment is important to putting on a good show, food vendors are also a staple piece to making the fair successful.

Raul Rodriguez and his team travel across the country visiting states like Texas, Wisconsin, and now South Dakota.

“We came three days ago, so we’ve got a lot of time for cleaning up everything,” said Rodriguez.

And for Rodriguez, operating more than one stand means there is a lot of prep work to be done.

“We’re cleaning and setting up, and there’s a lot of things. We’ve got four stands, and that’s why that comes with a lot of time,” said Rodriguez.

The action kicks off on Friday with entertainment like a petting zoo and the Pipestone Discovery Barn.

People can also enjoy half-price admission for the day.

The fair takes place Aug. 4 -12. For information about hours, admission and a schedule of events, visit siouxempirefair.com/.

