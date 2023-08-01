Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a turbulent history, an executive home on the south side of Sioux Falls is getting closer to completion following a legal agreement between the city and the family who wants to call it home.

Vick and Nataliya Strizheus are breathing a sigh of relief now that their dream home construction is back on track.

“We just had a family overview with kiddos, and they’re all excited. Like, we can’t believe this is actually happening, you know, floors have been installed. This is awesome stuff. We’re shooting for us here. Obviously, our target is to get this done by the end of this year,” said Vick.

There were stalls along the way. In 2016, a demolition order was placed against the home. Neighbors complained that the address had become a target for vandals and the construction had spread debris in the area.

Despite the demolition order, the city continued to approve building permit applications to finish the interior and exterior of the home in 2017 and 2021.

A settlement with the city is another chance to save the home.

“I’ve always wanted to live here, and you know, being able to finally finish this project is exciting means a lot, and we’re appreciative to the city for coming to the table. We were able to come to terms, and we can finally get this done,” said Vick.

The contract puts the responsibility of the Steizheuses to purchase a completion bond, establish and maintain an escrow account and pay $100,000 of the city’s legal fees.

The home’s completion and occupancy permit deadline is March 31st of next year. A breach of the agreement would result in the Strizheus family transferring the right title and interest in the property back to the city.

The agreement was signed June 23rd by the Strizheuses, but wasn’t finalized until Mayor Paul TenHaken signed it over a month later. The Strizheuses have also retracted their claim of racial discrimination against the city and the mayor.

“Having seen this project come to fruition, come to completion is very exciting. It’s very important for us, and we’re just looking forward to getting it done, getting that certificate of occupancy, and moving in here,” said Vick.

