Sioux Falls neighborhoods participating in National Night Out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will host block parties and cookouts Tuesday evening as part of a national event uniting neighbors and promoting positive police partnerships.

National Night Out on Aug. 1 encourages people to spend the evening outside with their neighbors and members of city departments like the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the benefits of the event include heightening crime and drug prevention awareness, generating support for local anti-crime programs, and alerting offenders that neighborhoods are aware of suspicious activity and criminal behavior in their areas.

Sioux Falls police report that the following locations will be participating:

• Misty Glen Mobile Home Park, 5800 W Misty Glen Place — 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Siasconset Pl and Vinyard Ave — 5:15-7:00 p.m.

• 300 Block N French Ave — 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• 200 Block N Marquette Ave — 5:00-8:00 p.m.

• 1100 Block W 11th St — 7:00-8:00 p.m.

• 1700 Block S Spring Ave — 6:00-7:30 p.m.

• 900 Block W 36th Street — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• 200 Block N Prairie Ave — 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• Lyon Park, 600 S Phillips Ave — 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• St. Marks Lutheran Church, 2001 S Elmwood Ave — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• 1100 Block S 2nd Ave — 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• McKennan Park shelter, 400 E 26th St — 5:30-6:30 p.m.

• Emerson Park, 515 S Lake Ave — 5:00-8:00 p.m.

• Upper Tuthill Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• 4200 Block S Bond Ave — 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Hope Lutheran, 1700 S Cliff Ave — 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• 1600 Block S Cleveland Ave — 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• Good Sam, 4400 W Creekside Dr — 5:30-8:00 p.m.

• 900 Block N Savannah Dr — 6:00-7:00 p.m.

• 900 Block S Harrington Ave — 6:00-8:30 p.m.

• 5500 Block E Eastridge Pl — 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• 1100 Block S Van Eps Ave — 4:00-9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.