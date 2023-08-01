SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls airport fares; Myrtle’s Fur Vault & Bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about how airfares at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport compare to those at nearby airports and a downtown cocktail lounge opening this week.

With expansion underway, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport is poised to become a travel hub in the region, and the results could potentially entice more area travelers to fly out of the city.

The days of driving hours to save money on airfare might be ending. A new informal survey of Sioux Falls airfares found just a $12 difference round trip between flying out of Sioux Falls and flying out of Omaha, and it was about $50 more expensive flying from Fargo.

Executive Director Dan Letellier looked at the top 28 destinations and an example trip for September focusing on days when it tends to be cheaper to fly.

These results are much different from the early 2010′s when people regularly drove to Omaha to fly because there was such a fare difference. Now, even Southwest is close in price.

The difference is because of low-cost carriers like Frontier and Allegiant all serving Sioux Falls now and helping keep prices down.

That’s why in Minneapolis, which has even more budget-friendly airlines, it’s still almost $100 cheaper to fly roundtrip than it is from Sioux Falls.

Turning to the downtown Sioux Falls landscape, there is a new cocktail lounge opening this week.

Myrtle’s Fur Vault and Bar is attached to Parker’s on Main Ave. Once again, this ownership group has done a beautiful job transforming a downtown historic building.

With Myrtle’s, you’ll find a new variety of seating including the bar, and the idea is you can have a beverage and appetizer while waiting for a table at Parker’s or have your entire meal as there is added seating for Parker’s in the back of this building.

The name is a reference to a fur coat business that originally was in the building and the vault in its basement where they would store the furs during the summer.

To stay up to date with the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

