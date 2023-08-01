Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota business and students awarded by Better Business Bureau

.
.(KAUZ)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A few South Dakotans were among those recently selected by an independent panel of business and community leaders as 2023 Better Business Bureau award and scholarship recipients.

Among the 28 organizations in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and South Dakota that were selected as 2023 Torch Award recipients for Ethics was First Insurance Group, which has locations in Mitchell and Woonsocket. The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics program recognizes area businesses and nonprofit organizations that generate a high level of trust with their employees, customers, and communities. Judges evaluate these organizations based on the company’s community impact, culture, customer relationships, and the character of the company’s leadership.

Three South Dakota high school seniors also were awarded $2,000 in scholarships as part of the Students of Integrity Scholarship program, which recognizes high school seniors who personify values, leadership, and integrity. Those students included Taylor Even of Burke High School, Gavin Sannes of Webster Area High School and Ava Gooch of Spearfish High School.

Each of the winners will be honored at a ceremony at A View West Shores on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

A full list of winners can be found below:

The 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics winners are:

Omaha & SW Iowa:

Lincoln & Greater Nebraska:

Kansas:

South Dakota:

The 2023 BBB Spark Award winners are:

Omaha & SW Iowa:

  • Rebecca Deterding of YMCA of Greater Omaha
  • Matthew Gottsch of Gottsch’s Goo

Lincoln & Greater Nebraska:

  • Nina Burkey of Graceful In Home Healthcare

The 2023 Students of Integrity Scholarship recipients are:

Omaha & SW Iowa:

  • Megan Wells — East Mills High School, Malvern, Iowa
  • Nina Marie Kudlacz — Ralston High School, Ralston, Nebraska
  • Trista Swain — Griswold High School, Griswold, Iowa

Lincoln & Greater Nebraska:

  • Kailyn Paul — Meridian High School, Daykin, Nebraska
  • Anthony Nguyen — Lincoln Pius X High School, Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Trinity Houchin — Minden High School, Axtell, Nebraska

Kansas:

  • Cassandra Zimmerman — Colby High School, Colby, Kansas
  • Jane Letourneau — St. John’s High School, Benedictine, Kansas
  • Sydney Puetz — Garden Plain High School, Cheney, Kansas

South Dakota:

  • Taylor Even — Burke High School, Burke, South Dakota
  • Gavin Sannes — Webster Area High School, Webster, South Dakota
  • Ava Gooch — Spearfish High School, Spearfish, South Dakota

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified
Brookings man arrested for strangling cats
Arrest made in Sioux Falls gun-related assault involving a child
Sioux Falls woman charged after crashing moped with a child in her lap

Latest News

Sioux Falls neighborhoods participating in National Night Out
Capital Area United Way began this year’s campaign with 73 volunteers completing more than 150...
Capital Area United Way kicks off campaign with Day of Caring
The cats aren’t the only draw to Cattitude — the food is what keeps people coming back for more.
Monday Munchies: Cattitude Cat Café
Porcupine caught in downtown Aberdeen
Prickly predicament: porcupine caught in downtown Aberdeen