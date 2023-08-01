Avera Medical Minute
Stolen vehicle crashed into tree in Lincoln County

An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after...
An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree near Hudson.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree near Hudson.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the serious injury accident at 297th Street & 487th Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple needed to be extracted from a vehicle that had hit a tree. During the investigation, it was discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Des Moines, IA.

The 18-year-old male driver sustained serious injuries and the two female juvenile passengers sustained injuries as well. All three were taken to an area hospital.

The incident is still under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Ambulance, and Alcester Towing assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

