Tabor and EPJ keep hopes alive at State B Legion Baseball Tournament

3 teams now with one loss to play Tuesday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Redfield jumped on top of Tabor thanks to a 2-run double from Keaton Rolfs. But Tabor put together a 5-run inning on just 2 hits to get the 5-3 win in the first game Monday night. Easton Mudder’s 2-run single was the key to the inning.

In the 2nd game Dell Rapids built a 4-1 lead against EPJ as Austin Boechler hit an RBI triple. But EPJ tied the game sending it to extra innings and Ty Trometer scored the game-winner on a wild pitch.

Tabor will play EPJ in the first game Tuesday with the winner advancing to play 28-3 Dell Rapids for the State “A” championship.

