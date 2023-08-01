Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was one of the largest trucking companies in the nation. Now, more than 30,000 workers, including hundreds in Sioux Falls, are out of a job after ‘Yellow Corp’ has called it quits.

”It definitely caused a lot of fear in a lot of people, including myself. Because we didn’t know what was coming. We didn’t know what was next, and now a lot of my coworkers are jobless,” said Angie Heater, a former Yellow employee.

Heater is one of the 150 Sioux falls employees working in their customer service department, and during that time, for the most part, she says she liked her job.

“It was always one of those things where you go home feeling like you’ve accomplished something when you’re actually able to help your customers,” Heater said.

However, it’s how this last week was handled that has left a bad taste in her mouth.

“We ended up getting a five-minute phone call from our big boss, basically telling us this is your last day, pack your things up and you can go,” Heater said.

She says tensions had been rising between the company and the teamsters union.

“The company did not pay our company-paid insurance and because of that violation of contract we were going to go ahead and strike,” Heater said.

Now, everyone is left without insurance, including Heater’s daughter, who was also on her plan.

”Yes it took away from me, and I’m going to be ok, but then I worry about my child. My child didn’t ask for this didn’t want to be a part of this for her,” Heater said.

Heater was able to land on her feet killing two birds with one stone, by picking up a job quickly at her daughter’s daycare. But she says some of her other co-workers fear they won’t be so lucky.

”One of my coworkers was a cancer survivor and we were talking and trying to be optimistic, but then she said I’m old and nobody going to want me. It kills me that she felt that way, and the fact our job made her feel that way,” she said.

To learn more about the Yellow bankruptcy and how it came to this point click here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.