10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dell Rapids won the State “B” Legion Baseball Tournament in Redfield. Harrisburg will play in the Region Tournament tomorrow in Rapid City with a young and talented team. Trouble for former West Sioux QB Hunter Dekkers who would have started again for Iowa State this fall, Pam Gohl resigns at USAF, Sanford Futures Tour golf results and a big night for Jabari Henry and the Canaries.

