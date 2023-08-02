Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Big night for Jabari Henry and Seth Miller in Birds 11-0 win over Railcats

Birds batter Railcats as Henry knocks in 7 runs!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, IN (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry homered twice and drove in seven on Tuesday as the Canaries routed Gary SouthShore 11-0 at the Steel Yard.

Henry connected for a two-run blast in the first inning and crushed a three-run homerun in the fifth to give the Birds a 5-0 lead.

An inning later Jordan Barth drove in a run with an infield single and Henry brought home two more with a double. Sioux Falls scored three times in the top of the eighth when Barth ripped a two-run double before a third run scored via fielding error.

Augustana alumnus Seth Miller scattered four hits over seven shutout innings to earn his first professional pitching victory. Ozzie Martinez finished with four hits while Henry, Barth and Wyatt Ulrich each had three. The Birds are now 32-38 and look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet on Wednesday at 6:45pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified
Brookings man arrested for strangling cats
Sioux Falls woman charged after crashing moped with a child in her lap

Latest News

Dell Rapids wins State B Legion Tournament over EPJ
Dell Rapids wins State B Legion Baseball title in Redfield
Harrisburg legion team will be strong again next year as well
Harrisburg legion team could go back to back with so much talent back next summer
Hunter Dekkers steps away from Iowa State football program for time being
Hunter Dekkers steps away from fall practice with Iowa State football team
Sanford Futures Tour crowns 4 champions Tuesday
Sanford Futures Tour event at The Falls crowns 4 champions Tuesday
Pam Gohl resigns as AD at USF to take job at Minnesota Moorhead
Pam Gohl resigns as Athletic Director at University of Sioux Falls after 5 years