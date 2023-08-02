Big night for Jabari Henry and Seth Miller in Birds 11-0 win over Railcats

GARY, IN (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry homered twice and drove in seven on Tuesday as the Canaries routed Gary SouthShore 11-0 at the Steel Yard.

Henry connected for a two-run blast in the first inning and crushed a three-run homerun in the fifth to give the Birds a 5-0 lead.

An inning later Jordan Barth drove in a run with an infield single and Henry brought home two more with a double. Sioux Falls scored three times in the top of the eighth when Barth ripped a two-run double before a third run scored via fielding error.

Augustana alumnus Seth Miller scattered four hits over seven shutout innings to earn his first professional pitching victory. Ozzie Martinez finished with four hits while Henry, Barth and Wyatt Ulrich each had three. The Birds are now 32-38 and look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet on Wednesday at 6:45pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.