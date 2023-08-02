Brookings woman arrested for stealing lottery tickets

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department received a report on Tuesday of an employee at a local business who had been caught stealing lottery tickets.

The business provided evidence to officers claiming 46-year-old Misty Porter had been stealing lottery tickets since May 2023. Porter admitted to officers she had stolen $6,000 in lottery tickets.

Porter was arrested for grand theft and transported to the Brookings County Jail.

