SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm is headed to the IFL National Championship game, and so is Dakota News Now.

The Storm face off against the Bay Area Panthers Saturday afternoon.

Zach Borg will have live coverage from Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday.

