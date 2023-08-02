Dell Rapids wins State B Legion Baseball title in Redfield

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Elk Point Jefferson knocked off Tabor 8-5 in the semi-final game Tuesday in Redfield for the right to play Dell Rapids again with the winner crowned State B Champion.

EPJ had snapped Dell Rapids’ win streak Monday night with a 5-4 extra inning win and they jumped on top early on a Keaton Gale RBI single to make it 2-0 in the 1st inning. But Dylan Kindt settled down and held them scoreless the rest of the way and Danny Miller’s team scored 5 times thanks to a pair of squeeze bunts and Drake Eastman knocked home Mason Stubbe in the 4th inning for a 4-2 lead.

Dell Rapids finished the season 29-3 after a 5-2 win in the title game and afterwards Kindt and his head coach talked about the win and the championship.

Dylan Kindt, Dell Rapids pitcher says, “Once we were up 3, I felt pretty good about our chances. We are known for keeping teams low this year with lots of good pitching and good defense and we made some really nice plays today to keep it that way.”

Dells Coach Danny Miller says, “I’m just really proud of these guys. It’s just great kids, we love them. And they compete hard, they’re great kids. So many great leaders and I know how hard they work. I know how much they wanted it and they give us everything they had. And they’re so coachable, they’re just great kids.”

