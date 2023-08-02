Avera Medical Minute
Experts working to maintain healthy grasslands in the area

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAVER CREEK, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday in the Beaver Creek, Minnesota area, a group with the South Dakota Grassland Coalition was surveying the condition of native vegetation and plant life.

A few months ago, experts completed a controlled burn in the area in an effort to increase the health of the grasslands.

“We were just talking about some target we had for controlling some box elder trees, young box elder trees that are moving into this site,” said Joshua Lefers, a land manager for Audubon Great Plains. “And we thought we did a lot better job controlling them than we expected. And if you just look at the cover of the wildlife value in this big bluestem that’s around me. We absolutely created a really good habitat.”

Experts said over 90 species of birds live and nest in grasslands, including the pheasant. They added that maintaining these areas is vital to wildlife and the state’s tourism industry.

