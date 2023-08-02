Finding childcare between summer programs and school starting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parents are often faced with balancing work and caring for their children. As summer winds down, so are programs for kids in the area, leaving a gap of up to three weeks between the end of a program and the start of the school year.

As parents shop for back-to-school supplies and clothes, finding childcare during this gap may be even higher on the priority list.

It’s a challenge parents face every year, and the Helpline Center’s Betsy Schuster noted an increase in inquiries.

“We have had individuals calling, asking like trying to problem solve these next two weeks,” Schuster explained.

Parents need options between the in-school program Kid’s Inc ending, daycares ending their summer programs, and camps wrapping up the year.

“We’re here to connect people to resources and information in our community,” Schuster said.

You can go to the Helpline Center’s website or dial 211 from anywhere in the state.

“We have a childcare specialist on staff that will work with them,” Schuster said. “And then, we will send them a list of referrals. We’ll also educate them on like, what are some things you should look for. What are some questions you should ask. Because ultimately, parents need to pick what they’re most comfortable with.”

Parents will need to do their own homework by calling the providers on the referral list.

“Never know if it’s available because it’s drop-in care, so you do have to call and reach out,” Schuster explained.

The Helpline Center is ready to connect families with referrals for needs year-round.

“Child Care helpline really focuses on finding that long-term placement and helping parents provide that referral to that long-term placement,” Schuster said.

We asked Sioux Falls Public Schools about the end dates for the Kids’ Inc summer programs. A spokesperson noted that the program ends early every year, schools need time to prepare their classrooms as well as staff need to inventory and stock supplies. Staff also need to attend training during this period.

You can reach the Helpline Center at HelpLineCenter.org or by calling 211.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.